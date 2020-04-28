Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis PANTHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Burdette (Lew) PANTHER

Add a Memory
Lewis Burdette (Lew) PANTHER Notice
PANTHER, Lewis Burdette (Lew).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 03-01-1936. Passed away on 22-04-2020 at home after a brief illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Valerie (Val). Cherished father of Lynette, Wayne and the late Greg. Wonderful father-in-law to Mike , Anne and Doug. Poppa to Kyle, Shaun, Kerryn, Carys, Kylie , Wayne B and Stretch. Lew to Matt and Bron. Poppa Lew to Brennan, Riley, Kaylee, Luca, Lawson, Isla and Edie. A gentle, generous, hardworking man. No longer lost or in pain. We will be forever grateful for your influence in our lives.Due to the current restrictions a private cremation has been held. Communications to Panther family Whareora Road RD5 Whangarei 0175.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -