PANTHER, Lewis Burdette (Lew).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 03-01-1936. Passed away on 22-04-2020 at home after a brief illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Valerie (Val). Cherished father of Lynette, Wayne and the late Greg. Wonderful father-in-law to Mike , Anne and Doug. Poppa to Kyle, Shaun, Kerryn, Carys, Kylie , Wayne B and Stretch. Lew to Matt and Bron. Poppa Lew to Brennan, Riley, Kaylee, Luca, Lawson, Isla and Edie. A gentle, generous, hardworking man. No longer lost or in pain. We will be forever grateful for your influence in our lives.Due to the current restrictions a private cremation has been held. Communications to Panther family Whareora Road RD5 Whangarei 0175.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 28, 2020