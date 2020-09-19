|
BRADLEY, Lilian On September 17th 2020 peacefully at her home in her 95th year. Loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother in law of Pauline and Wayne, Janet, Stephen, and Jason. Adored and loved Nan, Gran and Super Gran to Aaron and Mary, Lisa, Lenska, Asher, Kadin, Chelsea, Taine, and Nakita. A service for Lilian will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Friday September 25th 2020 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations sent directly to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050,Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 19, 2020