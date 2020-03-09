|
PIRIPI, Lilly Evelyn (nee Morgan).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 12-09-1926. Passed away on 06-03-2020 in Kaitaia surrounded by her whanau. Loved Wife of the late Maukino, Mother to Rangi (deceased), Morgan, Te Waero, Tokowhati, Hone (deceased), Liz and Katarina (deceased), Mother-in-law to Patrick, Barbara, Diane, Teina and Judith, Daughter of the late Cyril and Evelyn Morgan of Waimate. Loved Nana and Great-Grandmother to her many Moko. We wish to thank the Kaitaia hospital staff for the care and compassion shown to our Mum.She will lie at Ngaiotonga Marae from the 8th March before joining her whanau at Te Kapua Urupa (Oakura). Please contact a member of the Piripi whanau for more information.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 9, 2020