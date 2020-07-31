Home

Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 4719
YORKE, Lloyd Sydney On July 29, 2020, tragically as a result of an accident. In his 70th year. Dearly loved husband of Pam, loved father and father-in-law of Darryl and Hayley, Jason and Angela, and Karla. Loved Grandpa to Alana, Gemma, Andrew, Kaitlin and Evelyn. Messages may be sent to 14 Kingwell Drive, Blenheim 7201. A funeral service for Lloyd will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 1.00pm on Tuesday August 4, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 31, 2020
