|
|
|
KNIGHT, Lois Anne 1936~2020 The Knight family wish to thank all those who communicated their condolences on our recent sad loss and those who were able to attend the service at our home. Special thanks to: Grahame Baucke for conducting the service so admirably, Gillian and Chris Mason for taking over the management of refreshments, Geards funeral home for the smooth running of this occasion, Johns brothers Cliff and Monty for their wonderful support, Also we would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to those ladies of the home support team who gave such care to Lois in the months preceding her passing- Dianne, Trudy, Jacinta, Beryl and Rangi. Thanks as well to Hospice Kaitaia, always just at the end of our phone.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 1, 2020