Lois Daphne 6/7/1929 - JUDKINS

Lois Daphne 6/7/1929 - JUDKINS Notice
JUDKINS Lois Daphne 6/7/1929 - 3/10/2019 Passed away suddenly at Cantabria Rest Home. Kindest, sweetest wife a man could have and will be greatly missed by husband Brian, son Tom, daughter June and grandchildren Keziah and Luke. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Lois's life will be held at the Rotoma Community Hall, SH 30, Lake Rotoma, on Saturday the 12th October at 11:00am. All correspondence to the family C/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 8, 2019
