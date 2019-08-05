|
|
PAYNE Lois Margaret Elizabeth previously Annon (nee Jones) On 3 August 2019 passed away peace- fully surrounded by family. "A fabulous life filled with love; you will be greatly missed" Dearly loved wife of Les and adored mother of Wayne and Pauline, Brian and Jean, Jennifer and Howard, Heather and Grant. Beloved Nana of her 17 grand- children and 17 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimers Society Northland, PO Box 7027, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144 A service for Lois will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm, Thursday, 8 August 2019; followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Payne Family" c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 5, 2019