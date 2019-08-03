|
RUKA Lorna Veronica (Lorreen) Passed away at North Haven Hospice on Thursday 1 August 2019; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved and treasured mum and mum-in-law of Marilyn and Bob, and Millan and Shirley. Adored Super Gran of Dallas, Hemi, Cass and Siminee. Very special great-granny of Lisa, Aydan, Shaye, Manaia, Indy and Nash and great great- granny of Nixon. Mum will lay at home at 2A Rongotai Place, Whangarei from today. Her service will be held at Haven Falls on Monday 5 August at 12.00pm; followed by burial at the Maunu Lawn Cemetery at 1.30pm. The family would like to thank the staff at North Haven Hospice for their wonderful care of Mum. "Moe mai ra our beautiful Mum."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 3, 2019