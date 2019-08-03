Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna RUKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Veronica (Lorreen) RUKA

Add a Memory
Lorna Veronica (Lorreen) RUKA Notice
RUKA Lorna Veronica (Lorreen) Passed away at North Haven Hospice on Thursday 1 August 2019; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved and treasured mum and mum-in-law of Marilyn and Bob, and Millan and Shirley. Adored Super Gran of Dallas, Hemi, Cass and Siminee. Very special great-granny of Lisa, Aydan, Shaye, Manaia, Indy and Nash and great great- granny of Nixon. Mum will lay at home at 2A Rongotai Place, Whangarei from today. Her service will be held at Haven Falls on Monday 5 August at 12.00pm; followed by burial at the Maunu Lawn Cemetery at 1.30pm. The family would like to thank the staff at North Haven Hospice for their wonderful care of Mum. "Moe mai ra our beautiful Mum."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.