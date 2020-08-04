Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Christ Church Anglican Church
corner Kamo and Mill Roads
Regent, Whangarei
Lorraine Audrey MORGAN

Lorraine Audrey MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, Lorraine Audrey (Did) Peacefully surrounded by family on 1 August 2020, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Jack. Treasured sister of Una. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Lynley and the late Phil, Shirley (deceased), and Butch. Adored grandma of David, Dianne, Neil and Tony (deceased). Cherished great grandmother of Ryan, Zoe, Sasha, Max, Rhys and Iris. A service for Did will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, corner Kamo and Mill Roads Regent, Whangarei at 1pm on Thursday 6 August 2020. Many thanks to the staff at Cairnfield for their exceptional care of Lorraine. In Lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John Ambulance Service, PO Box 8011, Kensington, Whangarei would be appreciated. All communications to the "Morgan Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 4, 2020
