McMILLAN Lottie Peacefully, surrounded by family Loved wife of the late Bearnie. Beloved mother and great friend of Theresa; and the late Michael. Adored grandma of Shaun, Zachary, Tish and their families. Come and join our celebration of Lottie's life that will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Monday 14 October 2019 at 1.00pm; to be followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery at 3.30pm. All communications to: "The McMillan Family", c-/ P O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140. "Sing like no one is listening"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 12, 2019