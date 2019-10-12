Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Lottie McMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lottie McMILLAN

Add a Memory
Lottie McMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN Lottie Peacefully, surrounded by family Loved wife of the late Bearnie. Beloved mother and great friend of Theresa; and the late Michael. Adored grandma of Shaun, Zachary, Tish and their families. Come and join our celebration of Lottie's life that will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Monday 14 October 2019 at 1.00pm; to be followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery at 3.30pm. All communications to: "The McMillan Family", c-/ P O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140. "Sing like no one is listening"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lottie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.