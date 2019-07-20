|
MONK Lyall Rowan Sadly, passed away on the 18th July 2019 aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lorrayne, much loved father and father in law of Lyall and Lil (Hastings), Devon and Peti (Auckland), Wayne (Perth) and Paula (Ireland), Teena and Jeremy (Brisbane). Loved Pop Pop Lyall of 11 grandchildren and great Pop Lyall of 3. "The golden heart has stopped beating". Sincere thanks to the staff of North Haven Hospice for their support and care. A service for Lyall will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2pm, Monday 22nd July 2019, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Monk" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 20, 2019