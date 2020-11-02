|
GUNSON, Lyn Doris Lyn passed away peacefully at home on 31st October 2020. Dearly loved wife of Bryan for 54 Years. Mother of Carina and Dean and mother in law of Sherie. Grandmother of Jack, Josh, Shaun & Grace. "Lyn will be lovingly remembered as a courageous battler by her family and friends." A service for Lyn will be held in the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17, Western Hills Drive Whau Valley) Whangarei at 1.30pm on Tuesday 3rd November 2020, followed by burial at Maunu Cemetery. All communications c/- The Gunson Family PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 2, 2020