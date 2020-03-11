|
OSBALDISTON Lynette Ann (nee Clark) Lynnie, our very special lady passed away surrounded by her loving family, 8th March 2020 aged 72 years. Loved soul mate of Noel for 52 years. Adored Mum of Shiree, and the late Craig. Mother-in-law of Wayne. Cherished Nana of Tanika, and Kayla. Donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Osbaldiston family may be left on Lynnie's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ lynnie. A funeral service for Lynnie will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 12th March at 10am, followed by a private cremation. A celebration of life will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre, 32 Mount Wesley Coast Road, Dargaville on Friday 20th March 2020 at 1pm. We held your hand for a while, but we will hold your heart forever.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 11, 2020