McKENZIE Lynne Patricia Passed away peacefully at North Haven Hospice on 4th November 2019, aged 64 years. Much loved partner of Bernie. "Will be sadly missed by her family and friends". A memorial service for Lynne will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Monday 11 November 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer society C/- PO Box 8100, Kensington 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 9, 2019