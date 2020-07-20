Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Lynsy Alice. (Lyn) THOMS

Lynsy Alice. (Lyn) THOMS Notice
THOMS, Lynsy Alice. (Lyn) On July 18th 2020 after a long battle passed away peacefully at North Haven Hospice, Whangarei with her family at her side. Dearly loved wife of Bernie. Much loved mother and mother in law of Kim and Glen, and Clint. Adored and loved nana to Blake. A service for Lyn will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western HillsDrive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm tomorrow Tuesday July 21st 2020 followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice PO BOx 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 20, 2020
