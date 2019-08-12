Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Madge BULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madge Georgina (nee Lewis (Gina) BULL

Madge Georgina (nee Lewis (Gina) BULL Notice
BULL Madge Georgina (Gina) (nee Lewis) Gina's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped care and support Gina during her short illness. Special thanks to Whangarei Ambulance, Hospital doctors and staff. Thank you to everyone that celebrated Gina's life with us and for the many cards, flowers, koha and phone calls received and last, but not least, the Hutchinson and Yanko families for their support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Arohanui, John, Bernie, Angela, Marcus and Tessa (Bull family).
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madge's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.