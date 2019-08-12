|
BULL Madge Georgina (Gina) (nee Lewis) Gina's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped care and support Gina during her short illness. Special thanks to Whangarei Ambulance, Hospital doctors and staff. Thank you to everyone that celebrated Gina's life with us and for the many cards, flowers, koha and phone calls received and last, but not least, the Hutchinson and Yanko families for their support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Arohanui, John, Bernie, Angela, Marcus and Tessa (Bull family).
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 12, 2019