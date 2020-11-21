Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hope Whangarei (St Andrew's)
Hunt Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae (McLeod) WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Mae (McLeod) WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Mae (nee McLeod) Passed away peacefully at home on 16 November 2020 with family present. Dearly beloved wife of the late Cyril Wright. Beloved mother/mother in law of Jim, Evelyn, Graham & Alex, and MaryAnn. Beloved Granny of Benjamin, Karina & Phil, Warrick &Toni, Kylie & James, Reuben & Mary, Michael & Dianne, Monica & David, Aaron & Erin, Shari & Ioane, and Kirsten & Greg, Beloved Great Granny of 13 great-grand children. Will be greatly missed. A private cremation has been held. A Celebration Service will be held at 11am at Hope Whangarei (St Andrew's), Hunt Street, on 28 November 2020. All communications to 634 Wright Road, R D 6, Whangarei
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -