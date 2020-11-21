|
WRIGHT, Mae (nee McLeod) Passed away peacefully at home on 16 November 2020 with family present. Dearly beloved wife of the late Cyril Wright. Beloved mother/mother in law of Jim, Evelyn, Graham & Alex, and MaryAnn. Beloved Granny of Benjamin, Karina & Phil, Warrick &Toni, Kylie & James, Reuben & Mary, Michael & Dianne, Monica & David, Aaron & Erin, Shari & Ioane, and Kirsten & Greg, Beloved Great Granny of 13 great-grand children. Will be greatly missed. A private cremation has been held. A Celebration Service will be held at 11am at Hope Whangarei (St Andrew's), Hunt Street, on 28 November 2020. All communications to 634 Wright Road, R D 6, Whangarei
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 21, 2020