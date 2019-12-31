|
|
MORE, Malcolm David.[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 20-12-1952. Passed away on 27-12-2019. "Generous his heart and friendship true, Loved and respected by all he knew" Dearly loved husband of Raewyn, loved father and father in law of Alesha and Craig, much loved Grandpa of Mason, Beau and Austen. In accordance to Malcolm's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of life will be held at Whangarei Cruising Club - 212 Riverside Drive on Saturday 4th January at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice/Cancer Society would be appreciated
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 31, 2019