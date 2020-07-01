|
RICHARDS Malcolm 08.04.1938~29.06.2020 Loved husband of the late Elaine. Loved father and father in law of Karen; and Gail and Ian; and Poppa and Poppa G to Ruatara, Te Ahiai, Mana, Wikitoria and their partners. Great grandfather to Mino and Erana. A gathering to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Whangarei, on Friday 3rd July 2020, at 10:30am. All communications to The Richards Family, C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 1, 2020