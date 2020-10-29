Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mana WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mana Maitland WILSON

Add a Memory
Mana Maitland WILSON Notice
WILSON, Mana Maitland Sadly, passed away as a result of a short illness on Tuesday 27 October 2020. Much loved father of Marge and Kaye, koro and mate to Chase. The whanau wish to sincerely thank the ICU and Ward 4 staff at Whangarei Hospital. A service for Mana will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whangarei at 10.30am, Monday 9 November 2020, followed by interment at Wharepaepae Cemetery, Mangakahia Road, Kaikohe. All communications to Marge Le Noel 0011 61 407 007 912.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mana's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -