Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Marama Nepu (n?e Enoka) DAWSON

Marama Nepu (n?e Enoka) DAWSON Notice
DAWSON, Marama Nepu (n?e Enoka) Passed peacefully surrounded by whanau on 17-Nov- 2020, in her 80th year. Loved wife of the late Dennis, devoted Mum to Duncan, Jason & Ean. Loving Nana to her mokopuna. Marama will be at Ean's home until her service which will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10:30 am on Thursday 19th of November 2020, followed by interment at the Kaurihohore Cemetery, Apotu Road, Kauri. All communications The Dawson Family c/-PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 18, 2020
