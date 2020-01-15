Home

HARMAN Margaret Alice (nee Beddoes) Peacefully on Sunday 12 January 2020 at Norfolk Court Resthome, Dargaville. (Born Lautoka, Fiji); aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Lloyd (Senior). Loving mother to her only son Lloyd (Junior). Loved nana of Erin, Matthew and Chase; great-nan of Kobey, Corban, and Harvey. Sister to her seven late siblings and loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews in New Zealand, Fiji and Australia. A joint farewell for Margaret and Lloyd Junior will be held at Northern Wairoa Boating Club, Totara Street, Dargaville, on Thursday 16 January 2020 at 1.00 pm.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 15, 2020
