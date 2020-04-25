|
|
ANDERSON Margaret Passed away 23rd April 2020 at North Haven Hospice, aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Wally Anderson. Best mother ever to son's Kevin, Wayne and Gregg. Mother- in-law to Emmy and Alison. Ex mother-in- law to Michele and Sharon (still good friends). Greatest Nana to Tom, Sandra, Joseph, Jessie, Nicole, Courtney, Chanelle, Josh and Zac, and to great grand-children Eve, Phoenix, Ryker, and Charlie. Margaret was cremated on 24th April 2020. Due to current government restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank North Haven Hospice for their exceptional service and loving care, going above and beyond during the months of mum's illness.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020