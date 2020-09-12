Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Maunu Lawn Cemetery
Margaret Ann HARNETT Notice
HARNETT, Margaret Ann, Nee Ferris, Aged 101 years. On the 10th September 2020, peacefully at Kamo Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy, loved Mother of John and Marion; Barry and Liz. Special Nana of Kylie, Lee, Daniel, Jessica, Jeremy, Catherine, Matt, James, Hayley, Renaye, and Meaghan. Gran to ten great grandchildren. A lovely lady who will never be forgotten. Sincere thanks to the management and carers at Kamo Home for their amazing care of Mum. A service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, at 11am, on Tuesday 15th September 2020, followed by interment at Maunu Lawn Cemetery at 1.30pm All communications to "Harnett Family" c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -