Margaret Anne Constance HUME

HUME Margaret Anne Constance On 23 June 2019 peacefully at Dargaville Hospital; aged 71 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ernest and Della Hume. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Brian and Rosemary. Loved aunt of her nephews and nieces. Much loved cousin of Elaine, and Graham Clarke (Australia). Her funeral service will be held at the Presbyterian Church, cnr of Normanby and Parore Streets, Dargaville on Wednesday 26 June 2019 at 11.00am; followed by private cremation. All communications to: 1 Kohe Street, Parahaki, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 24, 2019
