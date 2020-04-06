|
MAUGHAM Margaret Anne Margaret passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday April 3rd 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Mami, Sandra, Bruce and Janine, Ian and Claire. Fabulous grandma of Jayden and Tyler, Rika and James, Will and Hank. Despite the current situation, a private burial has been held - just the way Margaret wanted. Special thanks to the St Johns crew and the doctors and nurses at Whangarei Hospital Emergency Department.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 6, 2020