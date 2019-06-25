|
|
NORMAN Margaret Constance Passed away peace- fully on 20th June 2019, surrounded by family; aged 84 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Raewyn and Graham, Yvonne and Keith, David and Kathryn; loved nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Margaret will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Wednesday 26th June 2019, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Norman family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 25, 2019