Margaret DALE

Margaret DALE Notice
DALE Margaret (nee Sinclair) On Tuesday 31st December 2019 peacefully at her home Whangarei; aged 83. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and very cherished friend. "Resting In God's Care" A service for Margaret will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm on Friday 3rd January, 2020 followed by private cremation. Communications to the: "Dale Family" c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 1, 2020
