Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET JONES

Add a Memory
MARGARET JONES Notice
JONES Margaret Eugenie (Peggy) Peacefully passed on July 3rd aged 87 at the Kamo Home surrounded by family. Much loved mother of Phillipa, Rosalie and Bruce. Nanna of Nicola, Diana, Mark, Jessica, Vanessa and Cameron. Loved twin sister of June Phillips and sister of Gaye Phillips. "Sadly missed by all family and friends, we will hold Peggy close to our hearts". Private cremation at Peggy's request. All communications to the "Jones Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.