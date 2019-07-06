|
|
JONES Margaret Eugenie (Peggy) Peacefully passed on July 3rd aged 87 at the Kamo Home surrounded by family. Much loved mother of Phillipa, Rosalie and Bruce. Nanna of Nicola, Diana, Mark, Jessica, Vanessa and Cameron. Loved twin sister of June Phillips and sister of Gaye Phillips. "Sadly missed by all family and friends, we will hold Peggy close to our hearts". Private cremation at Peggy's request. All communications to the "Jones Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 6, 2019