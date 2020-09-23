|
MORELAND, Margaret Joyce (Joyce) Aged 69. Passed peacefully on Sunday 20 September 2020. Amazing Mother and mother-in-law of Sacha, and Darcy and Lee. Granny of Archie. Sister of Wayne, Paul, Kathryn and Joe. A loving and supportive friend of Kenneth Moreland. "Thank you for being my heart's first home. I love you Mum." A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held, at The Waipu Cove Surf Lifesaving Club, Cove Road, Waipu, on Friday 25 September 2020, at 11am. All communications to the 'Moreland Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 23, 2020