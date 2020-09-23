Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MORELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Joyce (Joyce) MORELAND

Add a Memory
Margaret Joyce (Joyce) MORELAND Notice
MORELAND, Margaret Joyce (Joyce) Aged 69. Passed peacefully on Sunday 20 September 2020. Amazing Mother and mother-in-law of Sacha, and Darcy and Lee. Granny of Archie. Sister of Wayne, Paul, Kathryn and Joe. A loving and supportive friend of Kenneth Moreland. "Thank you for being my heart's first home. I love you Mum." A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held, at The Waipu Cove Surf Lifesaving Club, Cove Road, Waipu, on Friday 25 September 2020, at 11am. All communications to the 'Moreland Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -