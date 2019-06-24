LANGMAN Margaret Lillias (nee Bates) On Saturday 22 June 2019 at Selwyn Park Village, Whangarei; Margaret has gone to be with her husband Les. She was dearly loved mother of Sheryl, Kevyn, Ian, Dianne and Ray; and mother- in-law to Phil (deceased), Eddie, Sherilyn, Belinda, Bimbo and Linda. Treasured nana of 34 grandchildren and cherished 'Nan-Nan' of 35 great grand- children. The family would like to pay special thanks to all the staff at Selwyn Park Village for their compassion and care in making their Mum's last years enjoyable. A service for Margaret will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, 4.30pm (tomorrow) Tuesday 25 June 2019. Margaret will be at Jamie's home from 11.00am today (Monday) - visitors welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations sent direct to the Neurological Foundation of NZ Brain Bank, P O Box 110022, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland 1148; would be appreciated. Communications to: "The Langman Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145. Published in The Northern Advocate on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary