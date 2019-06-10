|
|
HARDING Margaret Lucy (nee Gould) On Saturday 8 June 2019, peacefully, surrounded by family; aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late Keith. Loving mother and mother- in-law of Judy, Jo and Sandy, Hal and Penny, Trish, Peter and Jackie, Robert, Brian and Malonie. Gran to her 20 grandchildren and 8 great grand-children. A Service will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville; on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to: https:/ /www.savethechildren. org.nz would be appreciated. All communications to: "J. Harding", 136 Colville Road, RD 1, Dargaville 0377.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 10, 2019