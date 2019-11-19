|
PAGE Margaret Mary (nee Doohan) On 16th November 2019 peacefully at North Haven Hospice, Whangarei; aged 84. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Page. Much loved mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. "May all the gardens in heaven be as beautiful as yours". A service for Margaret will be held in the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Ave) Kensington, Whangarei at 10:30am Thursday 21 st November 2019 followed by private burial. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Page Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 19, 2019