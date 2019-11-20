|
CARTWRIGHT Marian Joyce Passed away suddenly on Monday 18th November 2019 in Whangarei. Very much loved sister and great friend of Judy. A service for Marian will be held in Whangarei Vintage Car Clubrooms (500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangarei) at 11:00am on Friday 22 November 2019, followed by a private cremation. It would be lovely if you could bring only wild or handpicked garden flowers to this service for Marian. Communications to the: Cartwright Family c/- P O Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 20, 2019