HARVEY, Mariane Ivy (n?e Wratt) Passed away peacefully at home, on Friday 30 October 2020, aged 89. Wife of the late Bruce (BG). Much loved mum of Bill (Tasmania), Warren (Waharoa), Robyn (Tauwhare), Pamela (Whangarei), and Ruth (Dargaville, and their respective partners. Adored grandma to her 13 grandchildren, great- grandma of 20, and "Grandma" to so many others. A celebration of Mariane's life will be held at The Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville, on Friday 6 November 2020, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society. All correspondence to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340. You will be sorely missed, Mum. You have played your last hand of 500 and bowled your last bowl. Rest easy, you have earned it.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 4, 2020