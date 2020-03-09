Home

Marie Elaine WISE

Marie Elaine WISE
WISE Marie Elaine (nee Beasley) Aged 82. On 5th March 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and lifetime friend of Ken. Dearly loved Mum to Gaylene and Sterl, Dianne and Greg. Precious Nana to Nicola, Tracey, Lisa and Kurt, Kirsty and Ben. For this is a journey we all must take and each must go it alone. It's all part of creation's plan, a step on the way to home. So remember me as the person I was, I had a good life you know. Don't bury yourself with sorrow, miss me and let me go. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at Newberrys funeral home, Cnr Kamo road and Moody ave, Whangarei, at 1pm, today( Monday 9 March 2020). Followed by Interment at Kaurihohore Cemetery. All communications to "The Wise Family" PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 9, 2020
