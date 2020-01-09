Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie THORNTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Elizabeth THORNTON

Add a Memory
Marie Elizabeth THORNTON Notice
THORNTON Marie Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on the 8th of January 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Treasured father of Chris and Sandie, Ian and Jane, Lesley and David and Nikki. Much loved grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Requiem mass will be held at St Francis Xavier Church on Monday the 13th of January at 12 midday. To be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Thornton Family at 18 Simon Street, Kensington, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -