THORNTON Marie Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on the 8th of January 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Treasured father of Chris and Sandie, Ian and Jane, Lesley and David and Nikki. Much loved grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Requiem mass will be held at St Francis Xavier Church on Monday the 13th of January at 12 midday. To be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Thornton Family at 18 Simon Street, Kensington, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 9, 2020