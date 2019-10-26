|
ROBERTS Marie Janice Peacefully passed away on the 23rd October 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill for 63 years. Loved mum and mother in law of Christine, Barbara (deceased), Helen, Peter and Shona, Kathryn, Stephen (deceased), Brendan and Elly. Treasured grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother. "Will be greatly missed". The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Jane Mander Rest Home for their care and compassion for Marie over the last 18 months. A service for Marie will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Tuesday 29th October 2019 followed by interment at Maunu Cemetery. All communications to the "Roberts" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 26, 2019