Mario Ivan GRBAVAC

GRBAVAC Mario Ivan Passed away 7 May 2020 aged 22 years. Treasured son of Michael and Anna, much loved brother of Luka and Alexander. We would like to give a special thanks to the renal doctors Sharen Supershad and Tom for their wonderful care and support. We also wish to thank Dr Tim Cunningham for being such a great help over so many years. Many thanks also to our family, friends, and neighbours; we are so grateful for all your kindness. "Rest in peace our beautiful boy, we will miss your sense of humor and your sweet gentle nature. You leave a huge gap in our lives." All communications to the "Grbavac Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 15, 2020
