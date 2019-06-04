Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion BEAZLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Edith Fay (Fay) BEAZLEY

Notice Condolences

Marion Edith Fay (Fay) BEAZLEY Notice
BEAZLEY Marion Edith Fay (Fay) On Sunday 2nd June 2019 at Merrivale Rest Home; in her 81st year Dearly loved wife of the late Eldon. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Valda, Wayne and Kaye. Loved by her grandchildren Brad, Kane, Hannah, East and Lulu and great grandchildren Oliver, and Kyrin. A service for Fay will be held in the Geards Funeral Home Chapel, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia on Wednesday, 5th June 2019 at 1pm; followed by interment at the Kaitaia Public Cemetery. Messages to the "Beazley Family", c/- 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 0410.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.