|
|
BEAZLEY Marion Edith Fay (Fay) On Sunday 2nd June 2019 at Merrivale Rest Home; in her 81st year Dearly loved wife of the late Eldon. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Valda, Wayne and Kaye. Loved by her grandchildren Brad, Kane, Hannah, East and Lulu and great grandchildren Oliver, and Kyrin. A service for Fay will be held in the Geards Funeral Home Chapel, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia on Wednesday, 5th June 2019 at 1pm; followed by interment at the Kaitaia Public Cemetery. Messages to the "Beazley Family", c/- 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 0410.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 4, 2019