NEWMAN Marion (nee Binney) Passed away on Tuesday 1 October 2019 after a long illness; aged 81 years. Much loved wife of the late Howard Newman. Loved mum of Alison and Peter and the late Stuart Slater. Much loved nana of Logan, Michael, Brodie, Corey and Ryan. Great nana to Britney, Jess, Sage, James, Kelly-Ann, Morgan and Rowan. "O Friend! In the garden of thy heart plant naught, but the rose of love... - Baha'u'llah." A service for Marion will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Saturday 5 October 2019; followed by a Baha'i burial at Kaurihohore Cemetery, Apotu Road Kauri. Simple cut flowers welcome, or please make a donation to: North Haven Hospice, P O Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144. All communications to: P O Box 5035, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019