Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion NEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion (nee Binney NEWMAN

Add a Memory
Marion (nee Binney NEWMAN Notice
NEWMAN Marion (nee Binney) Passed away on Tuesday 1 October 2019 after a long illness; aged 81 years. Much loved wife of the late Howard Newman. Loved mum of Alison and Peter and the late Stuart Slater. Much loved nana of Logan, Michael, Brodie, Corey and Ryan. Great nana to Britney, Jess, Sage, James, Kelly-Ann, Morgan and Rowan. "O Friend! In the garden of thy heart plant naught, but the rose of love... - Baha'u'llah." A service for Marion will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Saturday 5 October 2019; followed by a Baha'i burial at Kaurihohore Cemetery, Apotu Road Kauri. Simple cut flowers welcome, or please make a donation to: North Haven Hospice, P O Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144. All communications to: P O Box 5035, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.