Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
View Map
TAURUA Marion (nee Yates) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 29th December 2019. Wife of the late Les Henderson and the late John Taurua. Loving mother of the late Joan. Sister of Murray and Trish and the late Pat and Tai. Much loved Aunty of many. "Will Always be Remembered" A service for Marion will be held at the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia on Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 1.30 pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia, phone 09 408-0970.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 30, 2019
