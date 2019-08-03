|
|
CODLIN Mark William Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend 1979 ~ 2018 "You gave no one a last farewell Nor ever said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. Daily we continue to miss you. A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you. you would have never died. In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still, In our hearts you will always hold a special place no one else can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you so young. But you didn't go alone for part of us all went with you. Till we all meet again someday, we know you are in a beautiful place, and watching over us. We all love you for being the Big Guy with such a huge beautiful heart and that infectious smile. Our Son, a brother, uncle and a friend". Love Mum, Dad, Rick, Marrissa, Steve, Shady, Brad, Sean and your friends.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 3, 2019