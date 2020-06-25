|
WILLIAMS Mark Ford (The Fossil) 22.11.1951~16.06.2020 Eldest son of Ces and Von (Whanganui). Loved brother of Bruce, Heather and Ken. Soul mate of 44 years to Alana (nee Hempstalk). Dad and best friend to Jade, Sam, Jesse and Pearl along with their partners. G'dad and gamesmaster to Mia, Journey, Imogen, Markus, Zoey, Willa and Darius West. Died as he lived - his way, his style. We will all continue to live on the legacy you created for us in Tinopai, carved on the shores of the Kaipara Harbour. Kia kaha, Aroha nui forever.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 25, 2020