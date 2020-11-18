|
NORGATE, Mark Harding Akiva, aged 75 years. 09.11.1945 - 15.11.2020 Father of Jason, and Emma. Grandfather of Sam, Aja, and Daniel. Mark's family wish to thank Dean Snow, Analie Braithwaite, Laura Thomas, Amara Evans, Tina Benfell and Rachel Mackinnon and also The Emergency Department, wards 12, 14 & 16, Home Support North, St Johns, North Haven Hospice, The Whangarei Jewish Community, The Flying Club, and Free Masons. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 20th November 2020, at 10.30am, followed with burial at Kaurihohore Cemetery. All communications to the 'Norgate Family', C-/P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 18, 2020