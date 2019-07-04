Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark COATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark John David (John) COATES

Add a Memory
Mark John David (John) COATES Notice
COATES Mark John David (John) Died peacefully on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, surrounded with love after a day with close family; aged 74 years young. Loving husband of the late Heather. Much loved father and father in law of Claire Edmonds and Paul Hackett, Dianne and Craig Trigg. Much loved Poppa of Nathan, Jake, Ryan, Toby, and Stacey. Loved older brother of Margaret and Martin. A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Saturday 6th July 2019. In lieu of flowers donations sent to Hospice NZ, P.O. Box 11557, Wellington 6142 would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate from July 4 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.