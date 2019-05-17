Home

Marko (Mark) CEBALO

Marko (Mark) CEBALO Notice
CEBALO Marko (Mark) Our dear father passed away at home in Papakura on Tuesday, 14 May 2019; aged 70 years Much loved father of Frances, Nicholas and Kylie. Special father- in-law of Dean. Beloved son of the late Steve (Stipo) and step son of Inkonija. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Barry (deceased) and Margaret, Frances and David, Steve and Sandy (Melbourne), Paula and Stephen. A celebration of Marks life will be held please contact the family for details. To arrange a viewing please contact Fountains Funerals & Monuments Papakura on 09 2982957 All communications to the Cebalo Family, c/- PO Box 4285 Kamo, Whangarei 0141.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 17, 2019
