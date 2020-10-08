Home

Martin Douglas (Doug) ABEL

Martin Douglas (Doug) ABEL Notice
ABEL, Martin Douglas (Doug) Checked out to go fishing permanently on 6th October 2020. Loved father of Val Kendrick, Pearl Schomburg, Carole Loomans, Grant Abel, and the late Warren. Much loved grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather of many. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Saturday 10th October 2020 followed by private cremation. All communications to the Abel Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 8, 2020
