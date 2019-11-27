|
BRASCH Martin Leonard (Service Number172053) Passed away peacefully at Merrivale Care Home, Whangarei on Saturday 23rd November 2019. Aged 85 years Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne. Loved and respected father and father-in- law of Wayne and Gracie, Marjorie and Mark Furey, Stephanie and Noel Pattison. Cherished Poppa of Bianca, Paul and Clayton, Anna and Daniel, Karl and Laura, Riley and Cameron, and the late Anthony and Great Poppa Muffin of Tayla, Ashley, Carlo, Sophie and wee Aubree. Fondly remembered by Andrea Gemmell "Finally reunited with Mum - Fly free Dad xxx" A small family service has been held. Our thanks go to all the staff at Merrivale Care home for the kindness, compassion and care they gave to our Dad over the past 14 months. Communications to: Marjorie Furey, 86 Cartwright Rd, Onerahi, Whangarei 0110
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 27, 2019