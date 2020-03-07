|
WARREN Mary Elizabeth On 6th March 2020 peacefully at Parahaki Court rest home, Whangarei aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas and loved Mother to Douglas, Andrew, Brigitte, Delphine and the late Iraiaka. Much loved grandmother of all her awesome grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Parahaki Court rest home for the care of Mary during her stay. A service for Mary will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley Whangarei at 1:30 on Tuesday 10th March 2020 followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Mary, donations may be made to the Cancer Society, PO Box 8100 Kensington, Whangarei 0145 All communications to the Turner family C/- P O Box 8043 Kensington 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 7, 2020