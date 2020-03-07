Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799

Mary Elizabeth WARREN

Add a Memory
Mary Elizabeth WARREN Notice
WARREN Mary Elizabeth On 6th March 2020 peacefully at Parahaki Court rest home, Whangarei aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas and loved Mother to Douglas, Andrew, Brigitte, Delphine and the late Iraiaka. Much loved grandmother of all her awesome grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Parahaki Court rest home for the care of Mary during her stay. A service for Mary will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley Whangarei at 1:30 on Tuesday 10th March 2020 followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Mary, donations may be made to the Cancer Society, PO Box 8100 Kensington, Whangarei 0145 All communications to the Turner family C/- P O Box 8043 Kensington 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -